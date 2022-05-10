Guwahati | Jagran News Desk: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said he was confident that the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) will be completely withdrawn from Assam. Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Assam, added that improved law and order and peace accords with militant outfits led to the partial withdrawal of AFSPA in Assam.

He said that due to the efforts of the Centre and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, most of the militant outfits have entered into peace agreements.

"The Armed Forces Special Powers Act has been revoked from 23 districts, and partially from one district. I am confident that it will be completely withdrawn from the entire state soon," he said.

The home minister said those who have surrendered and returned to the mainstream are being rehabilitated by both the central and state governments.

"The Assam Police has a glorious history and has successfully tackled insurgency, border issues, smuggling of arms, drugs and cattle, rhino poaching and social issues like witchcraft to emerge as one of the foremost police forces of the country," Shah said.

"Assam Police stood against the problem of extremism to maintain constitutional order. They faced guns with guns and brought the distracted youth to the mainstream. It rightly deserves to be honoured with the President's Colour," he added.

Earlier in the day, Shah, who is on a two-day visit to the northeastern state, awarded the Assam Police with the President's Colour in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta at the 'Alankaran Parade' ceremony here.

The flag is engraved with Assam's map and 36 stars representing the districts of the state, a one-horned rhino and the insignia of Assam Police with its motto.

Assam is the 10th state in the country to receive the President's Colour, the highest honour given to any military or police unit in recognition of exceptional service rendered to the nation, both in peace and war.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta