Assam Student Jumps Off Building To Escape Ragging, Accused Arrested

THE Assam police on Monday arrested five people after a junior-year student of Dibrugarh University jumped off the hostel building to save himself from ragging, reported NDTV.

Anand Sarma, a student of the commerce department, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following the incident that took place on Saturday night. He has been kept under observation.

Reportedly, a case on the complaint of the victim's family has also been registered by the Dibrugarh police, and one former and four current students have been arrested.

Assam | A student, Anand Sharma, residing at PNGB hostel in Dibrugarh University, jumped from the second floor of the hostel building allegedly due to ragging. (27.11) pic.twitter.com/HYP3YPAdkw — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2022

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa also tweeted about the incident and appealed the students to 'say no to ragging'.

Taking to Twitter, Biswa wrote, "It has come to notice that a Dibrugarh University student is hurt in an alleged case of ragging. A close watch was maintained and follow-up action was coordinated with the district admin. Efforts on to nab the accused, the victim being provided medical care".

According to the sources cited by NDTV, Sarma's mother has alleged that the incident was the result of ragging and said that the culprits were torturing and ragging her son. She also alleged that the accused took objectionable pictures of his son by forcing alcohol in Sarma's hand so that they can prepare grounds to defend themselves in the future.

"My son has been saying for the last four months he has been tortured by senior students. Last night, he called me saying I am going to the hostel and told me they torture me the entire night, till morning. My son fractured his leg and has burn injuries on his chest," she was quoted as saying by NDTV.