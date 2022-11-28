Assam Student Jumps Off Building To Escape Ragging, Accused Arrested

The victim suffered serious injuries and has been kept under observation. His mother, in her complaint, alleged that her son was being tortured by senior students for the last four months.

By JE News Desk
Updated: Mon, 28 Nov 2022 02:50 PM IST
Minute Read
Assam Student Jumps Off Building To Escape Ragging, Accused Arrested
Assam Ragging: ANI Image used for representation

THE Assam police on Monday arrested five people after a junior-year student of Dibrugarh University jumped off the hostel building to save himself from ragging, reported NDTV.

Anand Sarma, a student of the commerce department, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following the incident that took place on Saturday night. He has been kept under observation.

Reportedly, a case on the complaint of the victim's family has also been registered by the Dibrugarh police, and one former and four current students have been arrested.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa also tweeted about the incident and appealed the students to 'say no to ragging'.

Taking to Twitter, Biswa wrote, "It has come to notice that a Dibrugarh University student is hurt in an alleged case of ragging. A close watch was maintained and follow-up action was coordinated with the district admin. Efforts on to nab the accused, the victim being provided medical care".

Also Read
Delhi Police Recover Shraddha’s Ring That Aaftab Gifted To His New..
Delhi Police Recover Shraddha’s Ring That Aaftab Gifted To His New..

"Appeal to students, say NO to Ragging," he added.

According to the sources cited by NDTV, Sarma's mother has alleged that the incident was the result of ragging and said that the culprits were torturing and ragging her son. She also alleged that the accused took objectionable pictures of his son by forcing alcohol in Sarma's hand so that they can prepare grounds to defend themselves in the future.

"My son has been saying for the last four months he has been tortured by senior students. Last night, he called me saying I am going to the hostel and told me they torture me the entire night, till morning. My son fractured his leg and has burn injuries on his chest," she was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Also Read
Gujarat Polls: Parshottam Solanki Confident Of Win In Bhavnagar-Rural,..
Gujarat Polls: Parshottam Solanki Confident Of Win In Bhavnagar-Rural,..

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.