Dispur/ Aizawl | Jagran News Desk: The state governments of Mizoram and Assam on Thursday held the first round of talks to resolve the border dispute between them "amicably" and agreed to cooperate with each other under the guidance of the Union Home Ministry. Issuing a joint statement, the two northeast states also welcomed the deployment of neutral forces by the Centre to maintain peace and tranquillity in the region.



"Both the states shall not send their respective forest and police forces for patrolling, domination, enforcement or for fresh deployment to any of the areas where confrontation and conflict has taken place between police forces of the two states in recent times," the statement read.

"This would include all such areas along the Assam-Mizoram border in the districts of Karimganj, Hailakandi and Cachar, Assam; Mamit and Kolasib districts, Mizoram," it added.

Following the meeting, the Mizoram government also expressed regret over the death of the six Assam policemen in the July 26 violence. On the other hand, the Assam government has agreed to revoke the advisory issued earlier against travel to Mizoram.

"Representatives of Governments of Assam and Mizoram agree to take all necessary measures to promote, preserve and maintain peace and harmony amongst the people living in Assam and Mizoram, particularly in the border areas," the statement read.

Assam and Mizoram on Thursday held the first round of talks to resolve the border dispute between them. Earlier on Monday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced on the microblogging site that he will send two of his cabinet ministers to Aizawl to broker peace.

Sarma's announcement came hours after his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga declared on social media that he has directed the state police to withdraw cases filed against officials of the neighbouring state.

The Assam Chief Minister subsequently said cases filed in his state against Kolasib Deputy Commissioner H Lalthlangliana and Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Thartea Hrangchal will also be withdrawn.

