New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday visited the Silchar Medical College and Hospital to meet the police officials who got injured yesterday during violent clashes between the Assam Police and the Mizoram Police. The chief minister directed the doctors to ensure the best treatment to the injured cops and also asked them to send seriously injured personnel for higher-level treatment by air ambulance on priority.

After visiting the injured cops, the chief minister also laid wreaths and paid tributes to the Assam policemen in Silchar who lost their lives during the violent clashes with Mizoram Police on Monday.

The chief minister's visit came after as many as six Assam Police personnel died in an exchange of fire with their Mizoram counterparts on Monday. At least 40 people were injured during the clashes including three to four civilians. However, according to Assam Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, around 80 people were injured in the firing from the Mizoram's side.

Meanwhile, the situation has been brought to normal on Tuesday morning with police personnel of both the states maintaining status quo. Visuals posted by news agency ANI showed normal situation at Cachar's district's Lailapur and Kolasib's Vairengte where clashes took place yesterday.

"6 Assam Police personnel have died and around 80 people have been injured in the firing. There was no firing from our side. Firing from the Mizoram side was similar to that by the British at Jallianwala Bagh," said Suklabaidya.

The clash between the two states occurred after Union Home Minister Amit Shah returned from Meghalaya by completing his two-day visit to the region during the weekend where he held a closed-door meeting with chief ministers of the northeast states.

A war of words ensued between Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and his counterpart from the neighbouring state Himanta Biswa Sarma after the clash which led the Home Minister to intervene. A clipping shared by Zoramthanga on Twitter showed police trying to stop a clash among men armed with sticks.

In reply to the tweet, Assam Police said miscreants from Mizoram were indulging in stone-pelting and attacking Assam government officials stationed at Lailapur to protect Assam's land from encroachment.

Sarma also replied and shared a clipping and said a superintendent of police from Mizoram was asking Assam's officials to withdraw from their post, failing which civilians from the neighbouring state would not stop the violence. He too sought immediate intervention of Shah and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). "How can we run a government in such circumstances?" Sarma wrote.

Opposition to discuss clash in Parliament:

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday moved adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Assam-Mizoram clash. Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana on Monday claimed that around 200 Assam Police personnel forcibly crossed duty posts and said that the inter-state border issue with Assam should be resolved soon.

The Congress has also said that it will form a 7-member committee to visit Cachar district and any other area to assess the Assam-Mizoram border dispute on the ground and the ensuing violence. Assam Congress chief Bhupen Bora to lead the committee.

