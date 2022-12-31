Assam Merges Four Districts With Existing Ones Ahead Of EC's Delimitation Deadline

THE ASSAM Cabinet on Saturday decided to merge four districts with existing ones and redraw boundaries in fourteen places. This development has come a day ahead of the Election Commission's deadline for starting the delimitation exercise for assembly and parliamentary seats.

Live: Attending press conference at Assam House, New Delhi https://t.co/l0AY4zEVOa — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 31, 2022

Following the decision by the Cabinet, areas under Bajali will be integrated with Barpeta, Biswanath with Sonitpur, Hojai with Nagaon, and Tamulpur with Baksa.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam Chief Minister, who announced this at a press conference, said that the decisions had been taken with a heavy heart, keeping in mind the interests of the state, its society, and administrative exigencies.

The poll body has banned creating new administrative decisions from January 1, 2023, as it will undertake the delimitation exercise in the state.

Sarma, apologising to the people of the districts, said that the people living in these places will understand the importance of the decisions. He also said that a team of state ministers will visit these districts and will interact with leading organisations and citizens to explain the reasons behind the decisions, which can't be disclosed publicly.

On December 27, the poll body said that it had initiated the delimitation of assembly and parliamentary constituencies in Assam and would use the census figures from 2001 for the readjustment of seats.

Delimitation is the process of fixing the boundaries of the territorial constituencies in a country or state with a legislative body.

During the delimitation exercise, the Commission will keep in mind the physical features, existing boundaries of administrative units, facility of communication, and public convenience, and as far as practicable, the constituencies will be kept as geographically compact areas, the EC statement noted, as quoted by news agency PTI.