Dispur/Shillong | Jagran News Desk: The chief ministers of Meghalaya (Conrad Sangma) and Assam (Himanta Biswa Sarma) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to resolve the 50-year-old pending border difference between the two states. The agreement was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah as well as other officials of these states and the officials of MHA.

#WATCH Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma sign an agreement to resolve the 50-year-old pending boundary dispute between their states, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi pic.twitter.com/hnP6hs8yMm — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2022

A draft resolution was submitted by the Chief Ministers of Assam and Meghalaya to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 31 for examination and consideration by the MHA. The governments of Assam and Meghalaya had come up with a draft resolution to resolve their border disputes in six of the 12 "areas of difference" along the 884-km boundary.

According to the proposed recommendations for the 36.79 square km of land, Assam will keep 18.51 square km and give the remaining 18.28 square km to Meghalaya. The agreement between Assam and Meghalaya is significant as the boundary dispute between the two states has been pending for a very long time.

The long-standing land dispute was sparked in 1972 when Meghalaya was carved out of Assam. The border issues came as a result of different readings of the demarcation of boundaries in the initial agreement for the new state's creation.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan