Assam Man, Dressed As Lord Shiva In Nukkad Natak, Arrested For 'Hurting Sentiments'; CM Sarma Intervenes

On Sunday, a man was arrested from Assam's Nagaon for dressing up as Lord Shiva in a nukkad natak and allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The accused was held after an FIR was lodged against him. However, the CM of Assam intervened and said that dressing up is not a crime unless something offensive is said. He has also issued a letter to the Nagaon Police on the same.

"I agree with you@NavroopSingh_that Nukad Natak on current issues is not blasphemous. Dressing up is not a crime unless offensive material is said. Appropriate order has been issued to@nagaonpolice," Tweeted Assam CM Himant Biswa in response to a netizen.

"An accused who dressed up as Lord Shiva was arrested, and will be presented in court. 2 others, suspected to be involved are yet to be nabbed," said Manoj Rajvanshi, Sadar PS Incharge.

Let us tell you that, the nukkad natak was performed on Saturday on the streets of Nagaon to highlight issues of the common man, like the price rise and inflation. But, the depiction of the issue using deities didn't go well.

In the act, a man dressed as Shiva and a lady as Mata Parvati appeared on a Royal Enfiled bike and after the fuel of the bike ran out, the duo started arguing which revolved around price rise and issues of the commoner, especially related to inflation.

However, this creative protest attracted many eyes as many Hindu organisations and BJP party workers threatened against such a ‘bad’ depiction of the deities.

"They dressed up as Lord Shiva & Goddess Parvati. If you want to protest, sit & do it. We don't support their act of dressing up as deities. BJP lodged FIR, " said Raja Pareek, a BJP worker.

"We shall not tolerate an act like this. We are liberal but that doesn’t allow anyone to take advantage of it. We have nothing to say against the protest but why use our God and goddess’ name or involve and demean them,” claimed Pradip Sharma, Secretary, Bishwa Hindu Parishad, Nagaon as reported by News18.