Assam Man Beheads Villager After Losing Bet, Walks Into Police Station With Severed Head

In a horrific incident in Assam's Sonitpur district, a man behead his fellow villager and walked into the police station with the severed head. As per the police, the accused killed the victim following an altercation between the two over a bet on a football match.

The police said that the gruesome incident took place on Monday in the Doyalur area under the Rangapara Police Station limits after the football match organised on the occasion of Independence Day was over. The accused, identified as Tuniram Madri, was supporting one of the two teams, while the victim, Hem Ram, was supporting the other team.

They had a bet that whoever loses will pay Rs 500 to the winner. When the match got over, Ram won the bet and asked for his money but Madri refused to pay him the money and instead asked him to accompany him for dinner. However, the police said that Ram kept on asking for the money and Madri, in a fit of rage, beheaded him with a sharp weapon.

"Tuniram Madri was supporting one of the two teams, while Hem Ram was a fan of the other. They promised that one has to give Rs 500 to the other if his team loses. Ram won the bet and asked for the money but Madri did not honour the promise and instead asked him to go for dinner," PTI quoted a senior police officer as saying.

According to the police, Ram kept on demanding the money and Madri, in a fit of anger, took out a sharp-edged weapon from his bag and beheaded him. The accused walked into the Rangapara police station with the severed head late on Monday night. "He was taken into custody for interrogation, and all aspects of the case are being investigated," the officer added.



(With Agency Inputs)