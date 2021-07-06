Assam Lockdown: The Assam government has also imposed a ban on public and private transport across the state from July 7 and has also suspended inter-state movement to and from Assam.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government in Assam on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown in seven districts of the state in wake of the uptick in the COVID-19 cases recently. The seven districts where total lockdown has been implemented are Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath and Morigaon.

The lockdown in these districts will be implemented from July 7 (tomorrow) and will remain in force till further orders by the Assam government. During the lockdown, the Assam government said that there will be round a clock curfew in the state. Meanwhile, commercial setups, restaurants and shops will remain closed during the total lockdown.

