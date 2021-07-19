Assam COVID Guidelines: As per the directives issued for Bakraeid 2021 celebrations, the Assam government has restricted Eid celebrations in public places and has urged the people to celebrate the festival in their homes.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Assam government on Monday issued fresh guidelines for the celebration of Eid-al-Adha 2021 across the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The guidelines, issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), will come into effect from 5 am of July 20 across all urban and rural areas and will remain in force till further orders by the government.

As per the revised and consolidated directives issued for Bakraeid 2021 celebrations, the Assam government has restricted Eid celebrations in public places and has urged the people to celebrate the festival at their homes. Allowing Bakraeid 2021 prayers at mosques, the government further directed that only 5 people, including the religious head, will be allowed inside mosques for Eid prayers across the state.

Eid-ul-Adha 2021, also known as Bakraeid 2021, will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 21, across the country. Several states have issued guidelines for the celebration of the festival in public keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Earlier Andhra Pradesh also issued guidelines for Bakraeid 2021 celebrations and directed that Bakraeid prayers shall not be performed in Eidgahs or at open places.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has issued a revised & consolidated directive for both rural & urban areas which will remain in force with effect from 5 am of July 20 until further order. pic.twitter.com/Y2ZK41HY0K — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

Furthermore, the Assam government has issued several other directions for the general public to follow amid the COVID-19. The state government has divided districts on the basis of positivity rate and has issued directives according to that.

As per the guidelines, there will be total containment in 5 districts in the state showing a high positivity rate. These 5 districts are Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur and Biswanath. The curfew in these 5 districts will remain in force round the clock. As per the guidelines, all workplaces, businesses, shops, restaurants, dhabas and other eateries, sale counters, showrooms will remain closed till further orders in these districts. There will be a total ban on the movement of public and private transport, however, transportation of goods will continue. Inter-state transport remains suspended and ban public gathering has been imposed.

However, in districts where a moderate positivity rate is witnessed, the curfew will remain in force from 1 pm to 5 pm. The districts with moderate positivity rate are Goalpara and Morigaon. All workplaces, businesses, shops, restaurants, dhabas and other eateries, sale counters, showrooms will remain open till 12 noon from morning in these districts. The state transport department will ensure adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour during transportation in the districts with moderate and low positivity rates.

Meanwhile, in districts showing improvement in positivity rate and Covid-19 caseload, there will be a curfew from 5 pm to 5 am. All workplaces, businesses, shops, restaurants, dhabas and other eateries, sale counters, showrooms will remain open till 4 pm from morning in these districts. 10 people have been allowed in public for marriages and funerals in districts with moderate and low positivity rates.

Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,47,283 as 1,329 more people tested positive for the infection on Sunday while 15 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,999, the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

