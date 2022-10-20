Assam Govt Extends AFSPA In 8 Districts, Withdraws From West Karbi Anglong

THE Assam government on Thursday extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) in eight districts and one sub-division for six months after a review of the law and order situation. Meanwhile, the government withdrew the law from West Karbi Anglong district as the situation there has "considerably improved".

The extension of the law is effective from October 1, Home and Political Department Principal Secretary Niraj Verma said in an order, as per a report of PTI.

"A review of the law and order and security scenario in Assam in the recent past indicates that the situation has considerably improved in West Karbi Anglong district of the state ... The Governor of Assam is pleased to withdraw the declaration of 'Disturbed Area' with effect from 01.10.2022 from West Karbi Anglong," the order said.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to the state had said that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government would only remove AFSPA after installing peace in northeast India.

"Rahul Gandhi gave Congress an agenda to remove AFSPA from the northeast if they came to power (in 2019), for the sake of appeasement. When it was asked of me, I said we will first bring peace in the northeast and then only will remove AFSPA, which would not happen just for appeasement," Amit Shah had said.

AFSPA was imposed in Assam in November 1990 and since then it has been extended every six months after reviewing the situation with the government. According to the law, the security forces can conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without any prior warrant. The law also benefits the security forces with a certain level of immunity in case of an operation goes wrong.

Meanwhile, right activists and civil society groups have been demanding the withdrawal of the law from the entire North East as they believe that the law is a violation of human rights by the armed forces.

After the extension of the law, the list of countries that continues to remain as disturbed areas are Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao, besides Lakhipur sub-division of Cachar in the Barak Valley.

In 2021, protests broke out demanding repeal of the law after 14 civillians died in a botched anti-insurgency operation and retaliatory violence in the Mon district of Nagaland on December 4, 2021.

(with inputs from agencies)