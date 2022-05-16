Guwahati | Jagran News Desk: The Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Monday said that 399 villages & 66,671 people have been affected due to Assam floods so far. Heavy flooding and landslides triggered by torrential rains have killed five persons while 3 people are said to be missing. Among all, Assam's Cachar district continues to remain grim with over 41,000 people in the district affected by the current wave of floods. The floodwaters have submerged 2099.6 hectares of cropland in the district.

As per an official statement by ASDMA, "A total of 399 villages & 66,671 people affected due to flood /landslide/ heavy rainfall. 3 people are missing. Five people lost their lives in landslides from April 6th till 15th May."

Here are 10 top developments in the Assam Floods:

1- According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA),399 villages & 66,671 people were affected due to floods between the period of April 6th and May 15th.

2-Incessant rains triggered landslides in 12 villages parts of the Dima Hasao district on Saturday. Massive landslides and waterlogging resulted in huge damages to the railway track, bridges, and road communications in this hilly terrain.

3-According to the ASDMA, three people, including a child from the Cachar district, have been missing since Sunday. The flood has also affected 1,434 animals and a total of 202 houses have been damaged so far.

4- The worst hit is Cachar with over 41,000 people affected, followed by Karbi Anglong West with nearly 2,000 victims and Dhemaji with more than 600 persons hit by the deluge.

5- The Army, para-military forces, SDRF, and Fire and Emergency Services carried out rescue and relief operations in flood-hit areas of the state. Several roads, bridges, and irrigation canals were damaged in Hojai, Lakhimpur and Nagaon districts.

6-Railway initiated massive evacuation operations with the help of the Air Force, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Assam Rifles, and local people.

7-Around 1,245 railway passengers stranded at Ditokcherra station have been brought up to Badarpur and Silchar and 119 passengers have been airlifted by the Indian Air Force to Silchar

8-The Railway while putting efforts into rescuing the stranded passengers is taking care of sanitation and ensuring medical facilities for every passenger. Food and drinking water have also been supplied to them.

9- The flood situation in the Kampur area in Assam's Nagaon district worsened after the floodwaters of the Kopili river submerged several villages and cropland.

10-The Kopili river is flowing above the danger level mark and has crossed its previous Highest Flood Level of 61.79 meters since 2004.

Posted By: Ashita Singh