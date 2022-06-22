Assam Floods: Death Toll Rises To 89, Over 50 Lakh People Affected; Barpeta Worst-Hit District

The death toll in Assam due to flood and landslides rose to 89 after seven more people lost their lives in five of the 32 deluge-hit districts on Tuesday, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in a bulletin. The flood has affected more than 5.5 million people including 1.25 million in Barpeta alone, followed by Dhubri (594,708), Darrang (547,421), Nagaon (457,381), and Kamrup (400,214), making them the five worst-affected districts.

A total of 1,687 relief camps in 27 districts are being operated in the 27 districts with more than 88,000 people residing in the relief camps alone in Barpeta. As per ASDMA, around 60,000 domestic animals have been washed away by the rainwater. The flood has also caused damage to around 2,600 houses, it said, adding, that nearly 3,652 marooned people were rescued across 11 affected districts on Tuesday.

A pregnant woman was also rescued today from an inundated area in Silchar after her husband sent SoS emails to the CM, deputy commissioner and the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force). “A request was received from a person from Kanakpur Road, Near Radhamadhav Buniyadi Pathshala School, Rangirkhari, Silchar to rescue and evacuate his 9 months pregnant wife which was immediately addressed,” Cachar deputy commissioner, Keerthi Jalli, tweeted.

“All out efforts are on to address each and every issue in spite of many odds like the dearth of manpower to manage such devastation, constricted entry to some locations, etc. in order to ensure minimum damage and loss of lives and properties,” the district deputy commissioner added.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department issued a 'Yellow Alert' for Tuesday to Thursday for Assam. "Heavy rain very likely at isolated places (in parts of Karbi Anglong)," the IMD had said. Ashok Singhal, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs on Wednesday also visited the Sergaon area and talked to flood-affected people.

Taking to Twitter, Ashok wrote, "Visited & inspected Sergaon FRC area to take stock of the current flood situation. Discussed with locals about damage caused by floods & assured them to resolve the issues soon. Efforts are on to reach out to flood-affected people in the remotest villages in my constituency."

Earlier Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday held a virtual meeting with the ministers and directed that top priority must be given to relief and rescue operations and there should be no delay citing procedural rules. "Airdropping of relief materials must be done in areas where there is heavy flooding and army, NDRF or SDRF boats have not been able to reach", he said.