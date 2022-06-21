The condition of Assam remains critical due to the flood and landslide incidents in the state that have claimed 82 lives till now while nearly 48 lakh have been affected.



According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state has recorded 528.5 millimeters of rainfall this year, which is 109 per cent more than what the state receives normally in June.



Currently, 5,424 villages under the 125 revenue circles of 32 districts, are reeling under water due to flood.

The Assam government has set up 810 relief camps and 615 relief distribution centres in flood-hit districts where around 2.32 lakh people are currently moved till now.



Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday informed that more than 3,000 people have been rescued in an operation carried out in flood-hit areas of Cachar district.



"Rescue operations were carried out in flood-hit areas of Cachar District including urban and rural parts of Silchar by the Indian Army, CRPF, BSF, NDRF and SDRF. More than 3,000 people including pregnant women, children and senior citizens have been rescued so far," the Disaster Management Authority tweeted, sharing the pictures of people being rescued.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to the Chief Ministers of the flood-affected northeastern states to discuss the adverse impact of heavy rains.



“Modi government stands firmly with the people of Assam and Meghalaya in this hour of need,” Shah said on Twitter. “An Inter-Ministerial Central Team [IMCT] will visit the flood-affected areas of Assam and Meghalaya to assess the damages", he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also called up the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday to enquire about the situation and assured him of all possible help from the Centre.



Earlier, the CM visited the flood-affected districts and talked to the people. He also spent some time in the relief and took stock of the rescue, relief and rehabilitation works being undertaken by the sub-division administration in association with the district administration.

