Assam Floods: Death Toll Rises To 100; Over 50 Lakh Affected; CM Sarma Assures Permanent Solution

The flood situation in Assam remained unchanged on Wednesday, while another 12 more persons, including four children, died, taking the death toll to 100. As many as 54.57 lakh people have been affected in 32 of the state's 34 districts. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that after the flood waters recede, the government would take steps to find a permanent solution to the factors which led to the deluge.

Visiting various flood-affected areas of Nagaon and Morigaon districts, he also undertook a rail journey in some places. The army and the national and state disaster response agencies are working round-the-clock to provide succour to the flood-affected people. Officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said the 12 deaths were reported from five districts, including four in Hojai and three in Nalbari districts.

According to ASDMA officials, since April this year, 83 people have been killed in the flood while 17 others lost their lives in landslides. As many as 54,57,601 people, including 11,67, 219 children, from 4,941 villages have been affected. A total of 845 relief camps and 1,026 relief distribution centres have been opened in the affected areas.

A total of 2,71,125 people are staying in the relief camps while over 99,026 hectares of crops have been damaged. The water in three rivers - Brahmaputra, Kopili and Disang-- is flowing above the danger level in several places.

More than 12.30 lakh people have been affected alone in lower Assam's Barpeta district followed by 4.69 lakh in Darrang, 4.40 lakh in Nagaon, 3.38 lakh in Bajali, 2.91 lakh in Dhubri, 2.82 lakh in Kamrup, 2.80 lakh in Goalpara, 2.07 lakh in Cachar, 1.84 lakh in Nalbari, 1.51 lakh in South Salmara, 1.46 lakh in Bongaigaon, 1.34 lakh in Karimganj district.

A total of 1,13,485.37 hectares of land have been affected because of the calamity, whereas the ASDMA in its report further stated that at least 11,292 people have been evacuated from the affected areas.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday visited the relief camp set up at Phulaguri Higher Secondary School in Nagaon district of Assam to meet flood-affected people of the region.

Sonowal visited the district to assess the support provided and interact with the affected people. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families and next of kin of all those who lost their lives in the devastating flood situations in the area.

After the visit, the team will prepare a report and submit it to the government, so that all possible support and assistance could be provided to the people. Sonowal informed that the flood situation in Assam is grim and the government is working for providing relief and support to all the people affected by this flood.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have enquired about the on-ground situation. "They have expressed concern at the fury of this unfortunate natural calamity and assured all possible help from the centre," he added.



