Dispur | Jagran News Desk: The flood situation in the northeastern state of Assam worsened on Wednesday with the death of one more person, taking the overall death toll to nine in the state. According to the data shared by the state disaster management authority, over 6.62 lakh people across 27 districts of Assam have been affected by the havoc wreaked by the floods. The new death came in the Cachar district after a person drowned in floodwaters.

As per the report by the Assam SDMA, the Nagaon district is the worst hit with over 2.88 lakh affected alone in the district. Cachar district is the second worst-hit district in the state with over 1.19 people getting affected by the floods. In Hojai, over 1.07 lakh people have been affected, 60,562 in Darrang, 27,282 in Biswanath and 19,755 in Udalguri district. "1,413 villages under 70 revenue circles are affected in this wave of flood and floodwaters submerged 46160.43 hectares of cropland," the report said.

The other affected districts are Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Dima Hasao, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur and Udalguri.

One of the world's largest rivers, the Brahmaputra, which flows into India and neighbouring Bangladesh from Tibet, burst its banks in Assam over the last three days, inundating more than 1,500 villages. Torrential rains lashed most of the rugged state, and the downpour continued on Wednesday, with more forecast over the next two days. Water levels in the Brahmaputra were expected to rise further.

Earlier yesterday, soldiers of the Indian army were pressed into action for the relief work in Hojai, Cachar and Nagaon district. The Army retrieved more than 2,000 people trapped in the district of Hojai in a rescue effort that continues on Thursday also. Security forces comprising the Army and Assam Rifles of Masimpur Garrison had launched the flood rescue operations in various parts of the state on Tuesday evening.

In view of the damages to railway tracks in multiple locations, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has already suspended all trains through Lumding-Badarpur Hill Section to Barak Valley, Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur, and restoration work is on in the damaged areas.

In neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, the incessant rain over the last couple of days triggered landslides and flood-like situations in several districts. So far four people have died in Itanagar due to landslides while the body of three others is yet to be recovered. Torrential rains have led to flooding by the Lohit river and its tributaries in the Lohit district and are threatening areas like Machuwa camp, Tezu Khola, Jhalukbari and 32 miles.

Meanwhile, Tripura, which is facing depleting stocks as railway services to the state has been snapped due to the devastating flood in Assam, may transport essential commodities through Bangladesh's Chittagong. He said the state's stock of petrol will only last for eight days and diesel for five, which is a matter of concern.

"There has been no confirmation over the restoration of train service through Lumding-Badarpur section in Assam and disruption in train service for a long period will have an adverse impact on the supply of essential items in Tripura. That is why we are planning to bring essentials by using an alternative way - the Haldia- Chittagong-Akhaura-Agartala transhipment route to transport essential items on an emergency basis,” L Darlong, the principal secretary of Tripura transport department said.

