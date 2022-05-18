Guwahati | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Army on Tuesday was pressed into action for rescue operations in Assam where floods wreaked havoc in over 26 districts affecting over 4 lakh people while three more persons died due to the calamity taking the toll to eight. Landslides triggered by incessant rain snapped rail and road links to Barak Valley and Dima Hasao district of Assam and neighbouring states of Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur.

Troops of @Spearcorps from Masimpur launched two columns for flood rescue operations in various parts of Cachar District, Assam on 17 May. Approx 500 villagers rescued by the forces. @adgpi@easterncomd @official_dgar pic.twitter.com/kcrVhoxrIQ — SpearCorps.IndianArmy (@Spearcorps) May 17, 2022

Security forces comprising the Army and Assam Rifles of Masimpur Garrison on Tuesday launched flood rescue operations in various parts of the Cachar district. Swift and coordinated action were carried out by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles teams to rescue precious lives caught in the flood. Eleven embankments have been breached since Monday, while another six have been affected, besides damages to houses, roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, Guwahati, has issued a warning for “very heavy” rainfall in Assam till Wednesday, and widespread rain across the state for the next five days. Close to 40,000 people have taken shelter in 89 relief camps in different affected areas.

Landslide snaps road connectivity to Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya and Mizoram:

Landslides in different locations in the Dima Hasao district have disrupted road and rail connectivity to Barak Valley as well as vital parts of Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur since Sunday. Road communication link to these parts through Meghalaya has also been snapped since Tuesday due to landslides in the East Jaintia Hills district of the bordering state.

“There has been fresh Landslide in Kuliang village on NH06 this morning. The route from Silchar-Ratachera-Khliehriat has been blocked. Efforts are on to clear the same and necessary assistance is being provided to stranded passengers,” East Jaintia Hills district police Tweeted.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he has taken up the matter of clearing the route with his Meghalaya counterpart. Sarma tweeted, “In view of massive landslide in Meghalaya, movements of passengers & heavy vehicles carrying goods have been severely affected in the Barak Valley. I have requested Hon CM Shri @SangmaConrad to kindly intervene and extend help. He has assured all possible cooperation.”

In view of massive landslide in Meghalaya, movements of passengers & heavy vehicles carrying goods have been severely affected in the Barak Valley. I have requested Hon CM Shri @SangmaConrad to kindly intervene and extend help. He has assured all possible cooperation. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 17, 2022

Amit Shah assures all assistance from the Centre:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured Assam of all assistance from the Central government even as the state administration has been pursuing measures to ensure the supply of essential commodities to the affected areas and restore communication channels.

“Concerned about the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of Assam. Spoke to CM Shri @himantabiswa to take stock of the situation. NDRF teams are already been deployed. Assured all possible help from the central government,” Shah Tweeted on Tuesday evening.

Concerned about the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of Assam. Spoke to CM Shri @himantabiswa to take stock of the situation. NDRF teams are already been deployed. Assured all possible help from the central government. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 17, 2022

Over 4 lakh affected, 8 killed so far:

More than 4.03 lakh people in 26 districts of Assam have been affected by the current spell of the flood. According to the report of Assam State Disaster Management Authority, a total of 96,697 people have been affected alone in the Cachar district followed by 88,420 people affected in Hojai, 58,975 in Nagaon, 56,960 in Darrang, 39,874 in Biswanath and 22,526 in Udalguri district.

As many as 1,089 villages under 67 revenue circles are affected by this wave of flood and floodwaters submerged 32944.52 hectares of cropland. One person has been reported as missing in the Kampur revenue circle in the Nagaon district. The district administration has set up 89 relief camps and 89 distribution centres where 39558 flood-affected people are taking shelter.



