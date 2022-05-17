New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Floods in Assam have created a ruckus in the livelihoods of people in the state. As the day passes by, the death toll and number of people affected due to the rains and floods in the northern state are rising. Till now, as per Assam State Disaster Management Authority, ASDMA over 2 lakh people have been affected due to the floods and landslides triggered in Assam by incessant rains.

According to a report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, as many as 2,02,385 people across 24 districts including Cachar, Charaideo, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, and Dima-Hasao have affected by the current flood situation in the state. 7 people have lost their lives so far in floods & landslides.

#WATCH Floodwaters inundate new areas in Nagaon's Kampur area of Assam affecting 16,000 people pic.twitter.com/2ycTkYZaZX — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2022

Here are the top developments from Assam Floods:

1- As per ASDMA, 7 people have lost their lives so far in floods & landslides, while, 2,02,385 people across 24 districts, and 652 villages under 46 revenue circles are affected by this wave of flood and floodwaters submerged 16,645.61 hectares of cropland.

2-As per authority, in total 7 deaths, two persons died in the Cachar district while three others including two children are missing in same district.

3- The district administration has set up 55 relief camps and 12 distribution centres where 32,959 flood-affected people are taking shelter.

4-The water level of the Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger level mark at Neamatighat in Jorhat district and Kopili river in the Kampur area in Nagaon district.

5-Landslides have been reported from New Kunjung, Fiangpui, Moulhoi, Namzeurang, South Bagetar, Mahadev Tilla, Kalibari, North Bagetar, Zion and Lodi Pangmoul villages.

6- Indian Army, paramilitary forces, Fire and Emergency Services, SDRF, civil administration and trained volunteers are working for evacuation and relief measures in the state of Assam.

7- Floodwaters has inundated new areas in Nagaon's Kampur area of Assam affecting 16,000 people. Meanwhile, the road connecting the Maibang tunnel at Geremlambra village is also likely blocked.

8- Northeast Frontier Railway has successfully completed the evacuation of all the stranded passengers. Around 1600 railway passengers stranded at Ditokcherra station had already been rescued yesterday and were sent up to Badarpur and Silchar.

9-NF Railway has also arranged to refund the ticket fares to the affected passengers. A refund amounting to Rs 8 lakhs has already been made for 1,006 passengers. The remaining affected passengers can claim their refunds on the IRCTC website (for e-tickets) and at PRS counters of the concerned stations (for window tickets).

10-A joint venture between the Kachar district administration and the Assam Rifles rescued the flood victims in the Barakhla area and sent them to relief camps

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh