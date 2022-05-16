Guwahati | Jagran News Desk: Flash floods and landslides have ravaged Assam, breaking rail and road links in several places. Incidents of massive waterlogging have been reported from various parts of Guwahati. The hill district of Dima Hasao is among the worst affected, where at least three people were killed in landslides.

According to an official statement, the livelihoods of as many as 57,000 people across seven districts have been devastated by the flood. The data also shows that nearly 222 villages under 15 revenue circles are affected by this wave of flood and around 10321.44 hectares of cultivated land have submerged under floodwaters.

Here are 10 key developments in the Assam Floods:

1. According to a bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Saturday night, three persons, including a woman, lost their lives in Haflong revenue circle of Dima Hasao. Incessant rains triggered landslides in 12 villages parts of the Dima Hasao district on Saturday.

2. ASDMA said that landslides have been reported from New Kunjung, Fiangpui, Moulhoi, Namzeurang, South Bagetar, Mahadev Tilla, Kalibari, North Bagetar, Zion and Lodi Pangmoul villages, where around 80 houses were severely affected.

3. The worst-hit is Cachar with over 21,000 people affected, followed by Karbi Anglong West with nearly 2,000 victims and Dhemaji with more than 600 persons hit by the deluge.

4. The Army, para-military forces, SDRF, Fire and Emergency Services carried out rescue and relief operations in flood-hit areas of the state. Several roads, bridges, and irrigation canals were damaged in Hojai, Lakhimpur and Nagaon districts.

5. In view of incessant rain, landslides and waterlogging at several locations in the Lumding-Badarpur hill section of the Lumding division, Northeast Frontier Railway made changes in train services over the section due to this serious condition. However, two trains got stranded, each with about 1400 passengers, NF Railway said in an official statement.

6. Railway initiated massive evacuation operations with the help of the Air Force, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Assam Rifles, and local people.

7. Around 1,245 railway passengers stranded at Ditokcherra station have been brought up to Badarpur and Silchar and 119 passengers have been airlifted by the Indian Air Force to Silchar, the Railway said in a statement.

8. The Railway while putting efforts into rescuing the stranded passengers is taking care of sanitation and ensuring medical facilities for every passenger. Food and drinking water have also been supplied to them.

9. Apart from human beings, the flood has also affected 1,434 animals and a total of 202 houses have been damaged so far.

10. The ASDMA has issued flood alert for Cachar, Karimganj, Dhemaji, Morigaon and Nagaon districts for the next 12-72 hours.

