Dispur| Jagran News Desk: The flood situation in Assam continues to remain critical as nearly 7.20 lakh people in 22 districts are reeling under the deluge. As per Assam State Disaster Management Authority, the flood situation is still grim in Nagaon, Hojai, Cachar, Darrang, Morigaon and Karimganj districts.

As per Assam State Disaster Management Authority, a total of 24 people have died due to floods and landslides in the state. As per the report, a total of 26,236 stranded persons have been rescued with the help of the Indian Army, SDRF, NDRF and volunteers.

According to the reports of Assam State Disaster Management Authority, nearly 3.46 lakh people have been affected alone in Nagaon district followed by 2.29 lakh in Cachar district, 58393 in Hojai, 28001 in Darrang district, 38538 in Morigaon district, 16,382 in Karimganj district due to floods.

The flood situation continued to remain critical in Nagaon, Hojai, Cachar, Darrang, Morigaon and Karimganj districts. Nearly 10-12 thousand people have been affected in Dharamtul, Ahatguri in the district.

Six persons including two children Sunday died after drowning in floodwaters in Cachar, Hojai and Nagaon districts and the death toll in floods and landslides rose to 24.

As per the report, 95,473.51 hectares of cropland and 2095 villages are still underwater. A total of 91,518 flood-affected people are currently lodged in 269 relief camps set up by the district administration. Nearly 4 lakh animals were affected by the current wave of floods in the state.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force Sunday continued its relief efforts in flood-affected areas of Assam with the help of airlift rescue teams (choppers) and provided relief materials to the people.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 22nd discussed the issues related to national highways affected by floods and landslides with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Chairperson, Alka Upadhyay in Delhi.

"Had a fruitful discussion with NHAI Chairperson Alka Upadhyay in New Delhi on issues related to national highways in Assam. I stressed urgent repair of the flood and landslide-affected NHS and timely completion of the ongoing projects," Sarma tweeted.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh