Assam Flood: PM Modi Assures All Help To State Govt As Death Toll Jumps To 107 | 10 Points

The flood situation in Assam continues to be grim after the death toll in the northeast state climbed to 107 on Thursday. However, in a much-needed reprieve, the total population affected by the flood has declined from 5.4 million people in 32 districts on Wednesday to 4.5 people in 30 districts on Thursday, as per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

HERE ARE 10 KEY POINTS THAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE FLOOD SITUATION IN ASSAM:

1) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Centre is keeping a check on the flood situation in Assam and is working closely with the state government to provide all assistance to overcome the challenge.

2) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, meanwhile, on Thursday visited the flood-hit areas and spoke to the affected people.

3) Meanwhile, packets, including food items, water bottles and other essentials, were airdropped at flood-hit Silchar by officials using helicopters.

4) More than 3,500 people were also evacuated with the help of 276 boats across the state by NDRF, SDRF (The State Disaster Response Fund) and other agencies alone on Thursday, according to the ASDMA bulletin.

5) State Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya has been camping at Silchar in Cachar and monitoring the flood situation in the Barak valley with the local MLAs, deputy commissioners and senior officials of the three districts.

6) More than 41 lakh people in 34 districts of Assam still continue to reel under the impact of the flood and landslides in the state while 14,500 people have been rescued by the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) in 12 flood-affected districts of Assam, as stated by ANI.

7) The flood has affected a total of 1,13,485.37 hectares of land.

8) It has also damaged 218 roads and 20 bridges in the state.

9) A total of 5,424 villages across the state have been affected by the rising waters forcing 2,31,819 people to move to 810 relief camps.

10) Earlier, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also visited the relief camp at Phulaguri Higher Secondary School in Nagaon district of Assam to meet flood-affected people of the region on Wednesday.