A massive explosion occurred near well number five of Oil India on Wednesday, in Baghjan area of Tinsukia district.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least three foreign experts got injured after a massive explosion occurred near Oil India Limited (OIL) gas well number five in Baghjan area in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Wednesday.

“The incident occurred when operations to douse the fire at Baghjan oil field was going on. The operation has been halted now,” news agency ANI quoted Tridip Hazarika, the spokesperson of Oil India Limited, as saying. “Three foreign experts who were at the site are injured. They have been rushed to the hospital,” Hazarika added.

The incident came after two months since the gas well blowout - an uncontrolled release of gas and oil condensate - in Assam which took place on May 27, claiming lives of two firefighters also. The damaged gas well of Oil India Limited is spewing gas for last 56 days.

Over 9,000 people have been shifted to relief camps since the blowout at the well, which caught fire on June 9. After the blowout took place and fire broke out at the oil well, foreign experts were called to douse the fire and plug the blowout.

The task given to them was scheduled to be completed by July 7, however, the floods caused by incessant rains in Assam inundated the area near the well and damaged bridges and roads leading to the site of Oil India wells, halting the work for several days.

OIL had said that various assessment and impact studies of the blowout as well as the blaze in villages and nearby forest areas by multiple agencies such as ERM India, TERI, CSIR-NEIST and IIT-Guwahati.

“The total number of families surveyed till July 18 in both Tinsukia and Doomdooma circles is 1,751,” the Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) had said.

Posted By: Talib Khan