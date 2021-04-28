Assam Earthquake: The earthquake was so intense that the tremors were felt across the North East region and some parts of the adjoining North Bengal.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A high-intensity earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter Scale struck Assam's Sonitpur Wednesday morning at around 7:51 am the National Centre for Seismology said, adding that the quake was at a depth of 17 km from the surface. The epicentre of the earthquake was in Sonitpur near Dhekiajuli town, 43 km west of Assam's Tezpur.

While are there no reports of anyone being injured, photos have emerged of broken walls or walls developing cracks. The earthquake was so intense that the tremors were felt across the North East region, North Bengal and neighbouring Bhutan triggering panic in the areas and forcing people to rush out of their houses for safety.

Assam Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma also tweeted about the earthquake and wrote, "Just experienced a massive earthquake in Assam. Waiting for details." The minister also tweeted photos of broken walls inside a building and a broken boundary wall in Guwahati showing the impact of the high-intensity earthquake.

"Big earthquake hits Assam. I pray for the well being of all and urge everyone to stay alert. Taking updates from all districts," Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted.

According to a report by Reuters, India's National Disaster Management Agency was assessing reports of destruction and casualties after the quake, said an official at the agency who asked to remain unidentified.

The earthquake came weeks after another high-intensity earthquake of 5.4 magnitudes on the Richter Scale struck Sikkim's capital Gangtok. Apart from Sikkim, the tremors of the earthquake were also felt in Assam, North Bengal and Bihar triggering panic in the areas. The tremors were also felt in Bhutan and Nepal.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 25 km east-southeast (ESE) of Gangtok, Sikkim, the National Center for Seismology said. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

