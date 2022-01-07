New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced revised guidelines for the containment of COVID-19 cases in the state. Amid the alarming rise in new infections across the country, the Assam government today extended the night curfew timings in the state which will now start from 10 pm and will continue till 6 am. The revised timings for the Assam Night Curfew will come into force from January 8.

Apart from night curfew timings, the Assam government further ordered that only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to enter hotels, restaurants, government offices, shopping malls and multiplexes. Meanhwile, all schools up to class 5th in all districts and schools up to class 8th in Kamrup-Metropolitan district will remain closed from January 8. Physical classes will remain suspended till January 30, the order said.

Assam reported a spike of over 250 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday with 844 fresh infections, pushing the state's overall caseload to 6,23,332. The day's fatalities caused by the virus decreased to two against four deaths the previous day. Thirty-five new cases were detected in the district on Thursday, of which 18 were at the Diphu Railway Station.

The fresh COVID-19 cases in the state were detected from 35,562 tests conducted during the day, with the day's positivity rate spiking to 2.37 per cent. The positivity rate had been increasing over the last two days, with the rate being 1.72 per cent and 1.29 per cent on Wednesday and Tuesday respectively.

The state had reported 591 new COVID-19 cases, including the first Omicron case, on Wednesday, while it was 475 on Tuesday and 351 on Monday. Among the new cases on Thursday, Kamrup Metropolitan, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, reported the highest number with 369 cases.

The number of patients who were discharged from different hospitals and Covid Care Centres after recovering from the infection on Thursday was 132, lesser by 64 compared to the 196 recoveries the previous day. The total number of cured COVID-19 patients in the state has risen to 6,13,120 with the recovery rate at 98.36 per cent. The active COVID-19 caseload in the state is currently at 2,689, higher than the 1,979 active cases the previous day.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan