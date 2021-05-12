Assam COVID Restrictions: In case restrictions have to continue for more than a fortnight, the government will consider a financial relief package for weaker sections, Sarma said.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The newly formed Assam government led by Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced a fresh set of restrictions and containment measures to stem the further spread of the deadly coronavirus in the state. The new restrictions, the Assam government said, will come into force from May 13 and will continue for two weeks.

"The new Cabinet held its first meeting on May 11, 2021, and resolved to fulfil the promises made to our people. We have taken our first steps in this journey with the following decisions," the chief minister tweeted.

"To contain COVID cases in the state, more restrictions and containment measures would be put in place from May 13, 2021. In case restrictions have to continue for more than a fortnight, the government will consider a financial relief package for weaker sections", Sarma said.

As the Assam government announces new restrictions and containment measures; here's what will be allowed and what not in the state from May 13:

All shops and commercial establishments ordered to shut down at 1 PM on all days.

Weekly haats, bazaars not allowed for 15 days.

Restaurants, dhabas and other eateries can entertain dine-in guest only up to 1 PM after which only home delivery of food will be allowed. Restaurants operating within a hotel or resort can allow outside guests up to 1 PM only after which only in-house guests of the hotel/resort may be given room service.

Delivery of essential goods through e-Commerce may continue with observance of COVID appropriate behaviour.

Cold storages and warehouses may continue after 1 PM. However, sale counters, showrooms etc attached to these warehouses or cold storages will not be allowed to open after 1 pm.

Pharmacies, hospitals, animal care centres and Veterinary clinics allowed to operate without restrictions being providers of essential and emergency services.

All educational institutions including schools/colleges/universities must provide quality virtual options. No physical classes shall be allowed for 15 days.

Both Government and Non-government ordered to remain closed for 15 days.

In case the test positivity of COVID-19 in any area reaches 5 per cent or more in the last one week, District Magistrate will notify such areas as containment zone and ensure necessary containment measures for COVID-19.

Marriages and religious functions will be only private affairs and be allowed with the presence of a maximum of 10 persons. No reception parties will be allowed post or pre-marriage,

Not more than 10 persons should attend funeral / last rites related gatherings.

All religious places shall remain closed for 15 days. However, the religious head of a religious place or his representative allowed to perform minimal religious rituals/prayers.

AIl public transport will be allowed to operate only up to 30 per cent of seating capacity.

Auto Rickshaws, cycle rickshaws and taxis asked to operate with one driver and two passengers.

Pillion riding will be totally prohibited in two-wheelers, except with women and children.

All vehicles other than government vehicles will be allowed to ply in accordance with an odd-even formula to be decided by the jurisdictional District Disaster Management Authority between 5 AM to 2 PM. However, the restriction wouldn't be applied to personal vehicles used for medical emergencies.

There shall be a total ban on the movement of individuals from 2 PM to 5 AM daily.





Posted By: Talibuddin Khan