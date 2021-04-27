Assam COVID Restrictions: The night curfew in the state will start from at 8 pm every day and will remain in force till 5 am.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the country and the coronavirus graph showing an alarming upward trend across states, the Assam government on Tuesday decided to impose a night curfew in the state with immediate effect till May 1. The night curfew in the state will start at 8 pm every day and will remain in force till 5 am as part of its efforts to control the surge in COVID-19 cases.

"The COVID-19 situation in Assam has been reviewed... It has been observed that there has been a rapid increase in the number of active cases of COVID-19 across the state. "...and therefore, it is felt that night curfew needs to be imposed in all districts of Assam, except for essential and emergency activities/services," the order signed by Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua said.

Barring emergencies, the movement of individuals will not be allowed during the curfew period, the order by the BJP-led Assam government stated. The state government has also ordered all markets and shops to down shutters by 6 pm, and face mask has been made mandatory for everyone, including a person driving a vehicle.

Meanwhile, Assam Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Monday said that there is no shortage of oxygen in Assam, but still, the state government has decided to stop the supply of life-saving gas to industries.

Assam's COVID-19 tally jumped to 2,40,670 as 3,137 more people tested positive for the virus while 15 new fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 1,215 on Monday. Of the new cases, Kamrup Metropolitan district reported 1,153 cases, Dibrugarh (268), Kamrup Rural district (255) and Darrang (127).

The 15 new COVID-19 fatalities were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan (8), Dibrugarh (3), Barpeta (2) and one death each from Kamrup Rural and Goalpara districts. Assam currently has 17,764 active COVID-19 cases. During the day 828 patients recovered from the disease, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 2,20,344.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan