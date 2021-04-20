Assam COVID Restrictions: In the fresh guidelines, it was stated that all market places except chemist shops, shops in malls, weekly markets will be closed by 6 PM, read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the massive surge in coronavirus cases, the Assam government has issued a new set of guidelines which will be enforced from April 20 and will remain in effect till April 30.

In the fresh guidelines, it was stated that all market places except chemist shops, shops in malls, weekly markets will be closed by 6 PM.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma