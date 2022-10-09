Assam CM Shares Video Of Rhino Being Hit By Truck, Says Truck Driver Fined

By Anushka Vats
Updated: Sun, 09 Oct 2022 04:19 PM IST
Screengrab of video

ASSAM Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday shared a video of a rhinoceros being hit by a speeding truck at Haldibari in Dhubri district.

Taking to Twitter, Biswa called the incident unfortunate and informed that the rhino has survived. "Rhinos are our special friends; we’ll not allow any infringement on their space," he wrote.

"In this unfortunate incident at Haldibari the Rhino survived; vehicle intercepted and fined. Meanwhile in our resolve to save animals at Kaziranga we’re working on a special 32-km elevated corridor," added Biswa.

The nearly 10-second-long video shows the rhino coming on the road running out from a wooden area. As soon as he is on the road, he stumbles and ramps into a truck. The video then shows the rhino getting up. However, he falls down again, maybe due to the injury. He then gets up again and runs back into the forest.

The video meanwhile, provoked the netizens who claimed that the driver did his job and was not at fault. "What was the driver supposed to do there? He swerved well at such short notice. Build underpasses. Lame fines aren't an excuse to bad design," said a user.

"Sir Please Dont Fine Vehicle As Seems No Mistake Of Truck Driver! Infact He Has Done Excellent Job By Saving The Animal At The Last Movement Which Is Not Easy When Any Thing Sudden Come In Between! The Driver Has Excellent Driving Emergency Skills," added a second user wrote.

"I disagree. If you look at this SS from video, driver would have seen Rhino from further away. As a caring driver, he could have slowed or even stopped to let the Rhino cross the road. Driver failed to react to an emerging dangerous situation and failed to act in time," commented a third user.

A fourth user claimed that there was no speed limit sign and accused the government.

"Your concerns are fair but there is no fault of vehicle if there wasn’t any speed limit sign. It was the mistake of government who passed this project and if they passed it must be elevated. You Vehicle fined vehicle is injustice if there wasn’t any speed limit," the user said.

