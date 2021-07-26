Assam-Mizoram Border Dispute: Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has held a telephonic conversation with Biswa and Zoramthanga asked them to resolve the border issue and maintain peace.

Dispur/ Aizawl | Jagran News Desk: Violence broke out at the Assam-Mizoram border on Monday once again with both the states accusing each other of attacking police personnel and civilians. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a video on his Twitter handle and claimed that Mizoram Police has asked the Assam Police personnel to withdraw from their outposts. He also urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene at the earliest and solve the crisis.

"Hon'ble @ZoramthangaCM ji, Kolasib ( Mizoram) SP is asking us to withdraw from our post until then their civilians won't listen nor stop violence. How can we run government in such circumstances? Hope you will intervene at earliest @AmitShah @PMOIndia," he tweeted.

Honble ⁦@ZoramthangaCM⁩ ji , Kolasib ( Mizoram) SP is asking us to withdraw from our post until then their civilians won't listen nor stop violence. How can we run government in such circumstances? Hope you will intervene at earliest ⁦@AmitShah⁩ ⁦@PMOIndia⁩ pic.twitter.com/72CWWiJGf3 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 26, 2021

At this, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga shared another video and claimed that an innocent couple from the state was "manhandled and ransacked by thugs and goons" from Assam.

Innoncent couple on their way back to Mizoram via Cachar manhandled and ransacked by thugs and goons.



How are you going to justify these violent acts?@dccachar @cacharpolice @DGPAssamPolice pic.twitter.com/J9c20gzMZQ — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) July 26, 2021

"Dear Himantaji, after cordial meeting of CMs by Hon’ble Shri @amitshah ji, surprisingly 2 companies of Assam Police with civilians lathicharged and tear gassed civilians at Vairengte Auto Rickshaw stand inside Mizoram today. They even overrun CRPF personnel /Mizoram Police," he alleged.

Dear Himantaji, after cordial meeting of CMs by Hon’ble Shri @amitshah ji, surprisingly 2 companies of Assam Police with civilians lathicharged & tear gassed civilians at Vairengte Auto Rickshaw stand inside Mizoram today. They even overrun CRPF personnel /Mizoram Police. https://t.co/SrAdH7f7rv — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) July 26, 2021

Later in the day, Biswa spoke to Zoramthanga and reiterated that Assam will maintain status quo and peace between the borders of our state. "I have expressed my willingness to visit Aizawl and discuss these issues if need be," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah has held a telephonic conversation with Biswa and Zoramthanga asked them to resolve the border issue and maintain peace, reported news agency ANI quoting sources.

The border dispute between Assam and Mizoram has prevailed for years with residents on both states accusing each other of intrusion. Last month too, the two stated had accused each other of intrusion.

With the situation remaining tense, the Chief Ministers of both states have urged the Centre to resolve the crisis. They also said that it will take time for the two states to resolve the crisis.

"The situation with Mizoram, however, is not conducive. We are not seeing eyeball to eyeball in Hailakandi district (bordering Mizoram). The situation is fragile. It will take some time with Mizoram," Biswa said on last Tuesday.

Mizoram's Kolasib, Aizawl and Mamit districts share a 164.6-km-long border with Assam's Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts.

