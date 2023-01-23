'So Many Pathaans Come And Go': Assam CM Himanta Sarma After Conversation With Shah Rukh Khan

A DAY after Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted that he had assured actor Shah Rukh Khan over the phone that the state government will ensure no untoward incidents happen during the release of his film 'Pathaan', the Assam Chief Minister on Monday said the actor had messaged him requesting for the phone call.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, the Assam Chief Minister said, "Shah Rukh Khan sent me a message introducing himself and saying that he wants to talk to me."

Sarma said he assured the superstar that there won't be any disturbance in the state around the release of his film.

"I had many requests for phone calls, so after completing my queues, we spoke at 2 am. He had messaged me at 7.40 pm asking to speak on the phone. He said that some problems have taken place regarding his film's release. I asked the name of his film, to which he replied it was 'Pathaan'. Then, I told him that there would not be any disturbance over the film in the state," he said.

He added that he does not have much interest in movies and there are more burning issues that require his attention.

"I am not much interested in movies and only know film stars from my boyhood. I didn't know Shah Rukh Khan. I saw that our phone call was trending on social media. So many 'Pathaans' come and go, we have more burning issues to care about," the Assam Chief Minister added.

Sarma on Sunday said that Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan called him late at night and expressed concern over reports about protests by a rightwing outfit in Guwahati against the release of his film.

He said that he assured Khan that the state government will maintain law and order and ensure no such incident takes place during the release of his film.

"Bollywood actor Shri @iamsrk called me and we talked today morning at 2 am. He expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati during the screening of his film. I assured him that it's the duty of the state govt to maintain law & order. We'll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents," he tweeted.

On Friday, reacting to alleged protests by a rightwing outfit in Assam against the release of Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan', Mr Sarma said he doesn't know Shah Rukh Khan, neither is he aware of the movie 'Pathaan'.