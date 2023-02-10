Assam Child Marriage Crackdown Leaves Trail Of Crying Women, Over 2,700 Held; Congress Slams State Govt

AMID a massive anti-child marriage drive in Assam, many women in the state walked into the street to protest against the government's action as many of them were concerned over their financial well-being. In the wake of the government's crackdown against child marriage, many women with their small children have been seen outside the police state in several districts of Assam, begging for the release of their husbands.

In Dhubri district, hundreds of women gathered at a police station and blocked the highway to protest the arrested of their men on the charges of child marriage. Many women visited a police station and made suicide threats if their husbands and fathers weren't released.

Since the Assam government launched a crackdown against child marriage, more than 2700 people were arrested while as many as 4,135 cases were filed in less than a week against those either suspected of marrying or arranging marriages to underage girls.

The Plight Of Assam Women

- As the crackdown against child marriage is continue in Assam, a woman allegedly died by suicide over fears her father would be arrested as she was married off when she was a minor.

-Women protesting against the government's drive have been questioning the arrest of only men. "Why take only the men? How will we and or our children survive? We have no means of income," 55-year-old Niroda Doley of Majuli district told PTI.

- A woman from the Barpeta district, who did not wish to be named, said her son had ran with a minor girl. "He made a mistake, but why to arrest my husband?" she asked. Monowara Khatoon of Morigaon said, "My daughter-in-law was 17 when she got married. Now she is 19 and five months pregnant. Who will look after her?".

- "I am worried about how I’m going to look after my child... I ran away from home to get married so I don’t have any other support. As of now, I don’t have a single rupee with me," a woman who claimed to be 18 years old, told The Indian Express.

- Meanwhile, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for campaigning against child marriage in the state after a 16-year-old pregnant married girl died while she was on her way to the hospital in the Bongaigaon district of Assam.

- "This innocent girl’s death is at the hands of BJP Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma whose foolish step has led to pregnant teenagers avoiding hospitals for their childbirth. The infant is without a mother and the father is in jail," Gogoi tweeted.

Assam's Government Stand On Child Marriage

- Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government in its resolve to end the menace of child marriage in the state.

- "The crackdown against child marriage will continue till the next assembly polls. Strict action will be taken against those involved in child marriage," Sarma told reporters.

- "State-wide arrests are presently underway against those violating provisions of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. I have asked Assam Police to act with a spirit of zero tolerance against the unpardonable and heinous crime of women," CM Sarma tweeted.