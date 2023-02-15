Assam Child Marriage Crackdown: Guwahati HC Asks Tough Questions Over POCSO Charges Against Accused

THE GUWAHATI High Court on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail to nine individuals charged under the POCSO Act amid Assam’s ongoing crackdown on the practice of child marriage. They have also raised tough questions over Assam government’s conduct during its crackdown that has seen at least 3,000 people getting arrested.

"If marriage is taking place in violation of Law, the law will take its own course. These cases have been happening since time. We will only consider if immediate custodial interrogation is required or not. At this moment, this court thinks that these are not matters for custodial interrogation. We will ask them to appear and record their statements. These are not NDPS, smuggling, stolen property cases," the bench of Justice Suman Shyam orally observed, as quoted by Live Law.

Further, on state govermnment's argument that these are serious matters, the bench said, "POCSO you can add anything. What is the POCSO [charge] here? Merely because POCSO is added, does it mean judges will not see what is there? We are not acquitting anyone here. No one is preventing you to probe," Justice Suman Shyam was quoted by Live Law saying.

The widespread arrests being made across Assam have triggered protests by women who have decried the police’s action for disrupting their family lives. Many arrested individuals are the only earning member of the family, these women have claimed. Legal experts have also questioned the applicability of the stringent POCSO Act in cases of child marriage.

In another plea, where the accused was booked under rape charges, Justice Shyam said that “weird allegations” have been levelled against the accused. "Is there any allegation of rape here?" he asked.

"These are not matters for custodial interrogation. You (the state) proceed as per law, file a charge sheet, if they are convicted, then they are convicted. It is causing havoc in the private life of people, there are children, there are family members and old people," the court asserted.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has justified these actions as a way to fix the problem of state’s healthcare sector. Over 4,000 cases of child marriage have been registered in the state since February 3. "The drive against this social evil will continue. We seek the support of the people of Assam in our fight against this social crime," the Chief Minister had said on Friday.

Critics and opposition have decried these measures as an “abuse of law” for political gain and alleged that cops are “terrorising people”. Former Member of Parliament and Assam Trinamool Congress President termed the state’s action as a gross misuse of the Child Marriage Act.

In Mankachar, fearing that her parents will go to jail, a girl has committed suicide. It's an effect of whimsical crackdown on the offenders. Pathetic! pic.twitter.com/a2Ps3BlZ06 — Ripun Bora (@ripunbora) February 4, 2023

