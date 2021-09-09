Assam Boat Accident: PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have held a telephonic conversation with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and assured him of all the possible assistance from the Centre.

Guwahati | Jagran News Desk: A woman died while 70 are feared drowned after two boats collided with each other in the Brahmaputra river near Neamatighat in Assam's Jorhat district. The deceased was identified as Porimita Das who hails from Guwahati and was working as a faculty in a college in Majuli.

Throwing light on the incident, the officials said that private boat 'Ma Kamala', which was travelling from Neamatighat to Kamalabari ferry point in Majuli island, collided with a boat operated by the state Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department.

The officials said that around 50 passengers have been rescued so far, adding that around 120 people on board when the incident took place. They said that a rescue operation -- which includes teams from Indian Army, NDRF and SDRF -- is underway.



"A team of NDRF from the 12th Battalion stationed in Sibsagar is already on site while two more teams will reach the spot in another hour or so. Two more NDRF teams stationed at Doimukh town in Arunachal Pradesh are being prepared to help and aide the rescue operation," said a senior NDRF official.

PM Modi, Amit Shah speak to Assam CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have held a telephonic conversation with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has apprised them with all the details of the boat incident. The Prime Minister, meanwhile, has assured all help from the Centre in the rescue operation and said that he is with the people of Assam in this hour of distress.

"PM telephoned me to enquire about the progress of rescue operations at Nimati Ghat and the conditions of those with injuries. I apprised the Prime Minister with all the details. Also informed that all of us are minutely monitoring the ground situation," said Biswa after his call.

Meanwhile, Shah has pledged full support to the state government in conducting rescue operations after a boat accident in Jorhat. "Anguished to learn about the tragic boat accident in Assam. Have spoken to CM Shri @himantabiswa, the state administration is doing everything possible to rescue the people. We are continuously monitoring the situation. Also assured full support from the central government," he tweeted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma