Assam: 70 Villagers Fall Ill After Consuming Prasad In Lakhimpur

In a shocking incident that took place in the Lakhimpur district of Assam, at least 70 villagers including several children fell ill after consuming prasad at a religious function.

The incident was reported in the Panbari area near Narayanpur in the district. According to the locals, many people of Panbari village on Wednesday night had attended a religious programme and soon after consuming the prasad, many of them complained of stomachache and vomiting.

After the local health officials were informed about the incident the next day, they visited the village and took some critical patients to the hospital.

Dr S Gogoi, a doctor of Naranpur Model Hospital said that, on August 24 night, some villagers had attended a religious function and around 70 villagers complained of stomachache, diarrhoea and vomiting after consuming prasad.

"After getting information about the villagers' condition, we rushed to the village the next day and took them to hospital for treatment. On August 26, around 32 patients including 22 women and six children were admitted to Narayanpur Model Hospital. Today 30 more villagers have come to the hospital and we have admitted 19 persons including 10 women. We have also distributed medicines among the villagers. Many other villagers who complained of stomachache, and diarrhoea are also coming here," Dr S Gogoi said.

Earlier this month, a similar incident was reported in the Majuli district of the state when nearly 18 people fell ill after consuming ‘prasad’ at a religious function.

As per the reports, villagers attended a religious event, and soon after consuming the ‘prasad’, the people complained of stomachache and vomiting. They were further admitted to the hospital.

“Last night 12 persons came to the hospital after they complained of stomachache and vomiting. Today morning, six more people have been admitted to the hospital. Their health condition is now stable. We suspect that it is a case of food poisoning case,” Dr Amulya Goswami, Superintendent of the district hospital had said.

(With agency inputs)