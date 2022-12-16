'Asking Wrong Minister': Jaishankar Shuts Down Pak Journalist After His Question On Terrorism | Watch

EXTERNAL Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday turned down a journalist from Pakistan who asked him how long South Asia will see terrorism from New Delhi, Kabul, and Pakistan. In his witty reply, the minister responded to the journalist and said "You are asking the wrong minister. It is the minister of Pakistan who will tell you how long Pakistan intends to practice terrorism."

"The world is not stupid, the world is not forgetful and the world does increasingly call out countries, organisations and people who indulge in terrorism. My advice is, please clean up your act. Please try to be a good neighbour. Please try and contribute to what the rest of the world is trying to do today, which is economic growth, progress, and development," Jaishankar replied to a Pakistani journalist.

External Minister presided over the 'UNSC Briefing: Global Counterterrorism Approach: Challenges and Way Forward' and said terrorism is an existential threat to international peace and security. It knows no borders, nationality, or race, and is a challenge that the international community must combat collectively.

While speaking at the UNSC briefing in New York, Jaishankar highlighted seven keys and said the briefing was a part of India’s ongoing efforts in the Security Council to re-invigorate the counter-terrorism agenda that is overdue because the threat of terrorism has actually become even more serious.

On Thursday, during the UNSC briefing, Jaishankar attacked China and Pakistan and said the "contemporary epicentre of terrorism" remains very much active as he lamented that evidence-backed proposals to blacklist terrorists are put on hold without adequate reason.

"The threat of terrorism has actually become even more serious. We have seen the expansion of Al-Qaida, Da'esh, Boko Haram and Al Shabab and their affiliates," he said.

He also asserted four key difficulties with which the counter-terrorism architecture is now battling. He said by now, it is well established where and how terrorist organizations operate, and under what kind of protection.

"Activities like recruitment, financing, and motivation are often done in the open. The days when it could be said that we are unaware are now behind us. Consequently, assigning responsibility is that much easier. The response of the sponsors of terrorism is not to give up but to conduct and execute their agenda at an arms-length. To do this, they create narratives of limitations and difficulties. We buy such explanations at our own peril," he said.