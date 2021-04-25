The government sources said that the decision was "taken to prevent obstructions in the fight against the pandemic and escalation of public order due to these posts".

Amid the raging controversy over the Centre asking Twitter to remove certain accounts and posts from its platform, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Sunday clarified that step was taken to check the spread of "fake news" and "misinformation" about the ongoing COVID-19 crisis on social media platforms.

"In view of social media misuse by certain users to spread fake info about COVID situation by using unrelated/ old/ out of context images/ visuals, misinformation about COVID protocols, Ministry of Electronics and IT(MeitY) asked social media platforms to remove around 100 posts," MeitY sources were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

