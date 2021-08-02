The meeting is crucial as it could end the deadlock between the Centre and social media platforms over the IT Rules, 2021. Though most of the social media platforms have agreed to comply with the Acts, Twitter remains defiant.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will hold a crucial meet with officials and representatives of Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms by the end of this month, reported news agency ANI quoting sources. The meeting is expected to be held after the conclusion of the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament.

The meeting is crucial as it could end the deadlock between the Centre and social media platforms over the IT Rules, 2021. Though most of the social media platforms, including Facebook and Google, have agreed to comply with the Acts, micro-blogging site Twitter remains defiant.

However, Vaishnaw, who assumed the office last month, has clearly stated that Twitter would have to comply with the new IT Rules as "the law of the land is supreme and should be abided by everyone".

"Law of land is supreme, Twitter must follow rules," Vaishnaw had said, according to an IT Ministry spokesperson. "Whoever is a citizen of India and those who stay in India will have to abide by the laws of the country".

Last month, Twitter had also lost interim protection over non-compliance of IT Rules 2021 after the Delhi High Court allowed the Centre to take action against the social media giant. "No interim order protecting Twitter. It will be open for Centre to take action against Twitter in case of any breach of the Rules," the court had said.

Following this, Twitter on July 11 announced that it has appointed Vinay Prakash as its Resident Grievance Officer (RGO) for India. Notably, Prakash's name on Twitter's website appears along with Jeremy Kessel, who is the company's Global Legal Policy Director.

Later, it also submitted its maiden monthly compliance report titled 'India Transparency Report: User Grievances and Proactive Monitoring July 2021'. In its report, Twitter said that it had received 94 grievances and taken actions against 133 URLs from May 26 to June 25.

"In addition to the above data, we processed 56 grievances which were appealing Twitter account suspensions. These were all resolved and the appropriate responses were sent," it said.

