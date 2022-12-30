Ashram Flyover To Be Shut From Jan 1, Delhi Police Issues Advisory

Vehicles lined up during a traffic jam at Delhi- Gurugram expressway (ANI image used for representation)

THE traffic movement is likely to be affected as both the carriageways of the Ashram Flyover Road will be shut for 45 days from January 1, 2023 due to the construction of a connecting road between the Ashram Flyover and New Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyover.

During this period, both carriageways of the ring road on the underside of the flyover will be operational for traffic.

The Delhi police also issued a traffic advisory for the commuters asking them to plan their journey according to specific roads and stretches.

The general public has been advised to park their vehicle at designated places and plan journeys to reach hospitals, ISBTs, railway stations, and airports well in advance.

Traffic Advisory

Following the extension of Ashram Flyover to New DND Flyover, commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly on the below mentioned roads and stretches. #DelhiPoliceUpdates pic.twitter.com/BW5zugZeBO — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 30, 2022

The movement of traffic may be restricted or diverted from roads connecting the Ashram Flyover. These include Outer Ring Road, both side carriageways passing through Ashram Chowk, DND Flyover and Mathura Road.

Commuters coming from the Badarpur side are advised to follow Mata Mandir Marg for Ring Road and Sarai Kale Khan.

Commuters coming from Chirag Delhi and the IIT side are advised to follow Ring Road for Noida.

Commuters coming from Akshardham and Noida side are advised to follow Sarai Kale Khan, Bhairon Road, Mathura Road for AIIMS and Dhaula Kuan.

Commuters coming from Badarpur, Sarita Vihar and Jamia side are advised to follow U-turn for Captain Gaur Marg, Lajpat Nagar, AIIMS.

Commuters from AIIMS, Moolchand, and Lala Lajpat Rai Marg are advised to follow Captain Gaur Marg for Mathura Road, Sarita Vihar and Badarpur.

Commuters coming from AIIMS and New Delhi side are advised to follow Lodhi Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg for Ring Road and Mathura Road.

Commuters coming from AIIMS and Chirag Delhi side are advised to follow Lala Lajpat Rai Marg for Noida and NH-24.

(With inputs from ANI)