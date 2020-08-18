New Delhi | Jagran English News: Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa on Tuesday resigned from the post two years before the end of his tenure. Lavasa will join the Asian Development Bank (ADB) as its vice president soon. The multilateral funding agency had two weeks ago announced the appointment of Lavasa as its new vice-president. According to reports, the Centre has also approved his appointment to the Asian Development Bank.

Last year, Lavasa had voiced a dissenting opinion against the poll panel's ruling in Model Code of Conduct violation complaints against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP president Amit Shah during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Both PM Modi and Shah were given clean chit in several complaints. Lavasa had disagreed with his colleagues in some of these cases. Soon, reports of a feud between the election commissioners started coming, with Lavasa himself saying the minority decisions were "suppressed in a manner contrary to well-established conventions observed by multi-member statutory bodies".

Later in 2019, an income tax notice was sent to his wife in which the tax department reportedly sought information "related to foreign exchange". Lavasa, however, clarified that his wife paid all the taxes and disclosed all the sources of her income.

Two months after this, he wrote an article in the Indian Express. "The honest, however, go on regardless, perhaps driven by an inner force that borders on recklessness. A society that creates hurdles which exhaust the honest or wound them paves the path for its own perdition," he wrote in the article.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma