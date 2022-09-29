Ashok Gehlot To Continue As Rajasthan CM? Sonia Gandhi To Decide In Day Or Two

AMID the buzz over the appointment of Ashok Gehlot’s successor, Congress leader KC Venugopal on Thursday said the decision on Rajasthan chief minister will be taken by the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi in a day or two days. Venugopal had met with Sonia Gandhi in the national capital following Gehlot’s announcement that he will not be contesting polls for the Congress president post.

The statement from Gehlot who was among the forerunners for the Congress top post comes after his meeting with Sonia Gandhi earlier on Thursday. Ever since Gehlot declared that he is in the fray for Congress presidential poll which is scheduled to be held on October 17, the political drama has been unfolding further.

Speaking to a media person on whether Ashok Gehlot will remain Rajasthan CM, Venugopal said, “Decision on CM of Rajasthan to be decided by Congress president Sonia Gandhi within 1-2 days. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi is neutral pertaining to Congress president polls. Let's wait for tomorrow, we'll get a clear picture.”

After meeting with Sonia Gandhi, Gehlot also apologised for the ruckus in Rajasthan triggered by his loyalists over a possible leadership change. "I had a conversation with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. Whatever happened two days ago shocked us. It gave a message that all of it happened as I wanted to be CM. I apologised to her,” he said.

Earlier today, Digvijaya Singh, the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, had assembled his nomination paperwork and declared that he would probably submit his nominations tomorrow between 11 am and 3 pm. Meanwhile, Congressman Shashi Tharoor has also declared that he will submit his application for the position tomorrow at 12:15 p.m. He also met senior congress leader and forerunner for the top post of the party.

The deadline for submitting nominations for the top congressional position is September 30, and the election will be held on October 17.