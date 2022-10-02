Ashok Gehlot Targets Sachin Pilot, Says ‘MLAs Got Agitated Over New CM Name'

ASHOK Gehlot, the chief minister of Rajasthan, claimed on Sunday that the MLAs' uproar over a new chief minister was something different , despite the fact that it is normal for 80–90% of MLAs to switch sides when a chief minister is replaced. In his explanation of the uprising in Rajasthan that excluded him from consideration for the position of Congress president, he skipped over Sachin Pilot, who was expected to follow him had he resigned as chief minister to run for the position.

"When a chief minister is changed, 80-90% of MLAs leave him and switch sides. They turn to the new candidate. I too don't consider it wrong. But it was a new case in Rajasthan where the MLAs got agitated just in the name of the new chief minister, "Gehlot said.

He also added that MLAs sensed who was going to be the new chief minister.

Last Sunday, MLAs from Gehlot's camp submitted resignation letters to deviate from the possibility of Sachin Pilot becoming the chief minister. Eventually, amid a significant internal tussle, the Rajasthan CM, Gehlot, opted out of the presidency race. He added that the next chief minitser will be decided by the high command.

"I had already conveyed to Madam (Sonia Gandhi) and Ajay Maken in August that it was not necessary that I should be the chief minister. I told them that I was ready to withdraw as CM. I said I will support and campaign because it should be our aim to revive the Congress party," he said.

Gehlot asked for recommendations from the public for the upcoming budget on Saturday, despite the turmoil, which was taken as a clue that he will keep the CM's post. But he claimed that he is only carrying out his duty. I may be on any post. I am from Rajasthan. I belong to Marwar, to Jodhpur, and to Mahamandir. How can I remain away from where I was born? Wherever I am, I will continue to serve Rajasthan till my last breath. What I say carries some meaning," he said. "We will complete five years and I have said the next budget will be presented for students and the youth," Gehlot said.