Ashok Gehlot Says 'Won't Contest' Congress President Poll, Apologises To Sonia Gandhi

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday announced that he will not contest Congress Presidential elections, owing to the political crisis in Rajasthan. Gehlot was among the frontrunners for the Congress top post, however, since the announcement of his candidature, his loyalist MLAs rebelled and threatened to quit.

"I met Rahul Gandhi in Kochi and requested him to fight the polls (for Congress President). When he didn't accept, I said I'll contest but now with that incident (political crisis in Rajasthan), I have decided not to contest the elections," CM Gehlot said.

Gehlot's announcement came after he met party chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. The veteran leader also apologised for the ruckus in Rajasthan triggered by his loyalists over a possible leadership change.

"I had a conversation with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. Whatever happened two days ago shocked us. It gave a message that all of it happened as I wanted to be CM. I apologised to her."

Digvijaya Singh, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, had assembled his nomination paperwork and declared that he would probably submit his nominations tomorrow between 11 am and 3 pm.

Congressman Shashi Tharoor has declared that he will submit his application for the position tomorrow at 12:15 p.m. He also met senior congress leader and forerunner for the top post of party.

Taking to twitter, he wrote that ours is not a battle between rivals but a friendly contest.

"Received a visit from ⁦@digvijaya_28this afternoon. I welcome his candidacy for the Presidency of our Party. We both agreed that ours is not a battle between rivals but a friendly contest among colleagues. All we both want is that whoever prevails,@incIndia will win!"

The deadline for submitting nominations for the top congressional position is September 30, and the election will be held on October 17.