Ashok Gehlot Refutes Claims Of Being Offered Congress President's Post

Congress leader has refused the claims of being offered the top position of the grand old party. He also mentioned Rahul Gandhi as the top and undisputed pick for party president.

By SHIVAM SHANDILYA
Wed, 24 Aug 2022 12:35 PM IST
Ashok Gehlot (Pic Credit-ANI)

Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has refuted the claims about him being offered Congress president post by party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi. In a statement to news agency ANI, Gehlot said that “I'm hearing this from the media. I don't know about this. I'm fulfilling duties that have been assigned to me.”

News agency IANS reported that Rajasthan Chief Minister has emerged as the top choice for the Congress president’s post. Sonia Gandhi in a meeting has requested him to take over the grand old party before she heads abroad for medical check-up and treatment. Amidst the claims of Gehlot to be the top choice for the next party president, the Rajasthan Chief Minister had said on Monday that Rahul Gandhi should rethink his decision as it will demoralise the party workers. Gehlot has indicated that Rahul Gandhi was the top and undisputed pick for party president and that he is opposed to the idea of holding the position.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary in charge Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said that the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi along with Rahul Gandhi and Priyank Gandhi Vadra will be travelling abroad for medical check- ups.

The sources also said that the Congress wants to complete the organisational election by September, as it does not want to be on the firing line of the G-23 grouping after the resignation of Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma from the state committees and with Haryana strongman Bhupinder Singh Hooda batting for the cause of senior party leaders.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary incharge of the organisation, KC Venugopal, on Wednesday announced that the top Congress body will meet on August 28th(Sunday)to decide the schedule for party’s presidential election. The exact dates for the election of the Congress President is scheduled to be decided on the coming Sunday in a virtual meeting of the top congress leaders.

