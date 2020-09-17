BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka Ashok Gasti passed away at the age of 55 on Thursday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka Ashok Gasti passed away at the age of 55 on Thursday allegedly due to the dreadful coronavirus. Gasti, who had tested positive for the deadly pathogen on September 2 was admitted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru.

Media reports suggest that the 55-year-old was put on ventilator support after he started suffering from breathing problems over the last few days.

Following his death, several politicians expressed their grief and provided condolence to his family. "Shocked and pained on the untimely demise of Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader from Karnataka, Shri Ashok Gasti ji. Over the years, he served the organization and nation in multiple roles. My deepest condolences are with his family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a tweet.

Expressing grief over Gasti's death, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said that the 55-year lawmaker was known for his "simplicity and commitment for the upliftment of the downtrodden".

"Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Ashok Gasti, Rajya Sabha Member. He was known for his simplicity and commitment for the upliftment of the downtrodden. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti!," he tweeted.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also expressed grief over Gasti's untimely demise and said, "saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Ashok Gasti, Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka. My condolences to the bereaved family".

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar also tweeted his condolences and said, "deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing way of Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka Shri. Ashok Gasti. My condolences to his family and friends".

Gasti, a lawyer by profession, had taken oath as a Rajya Sabha MP on July 22 this year. He is also credited for organising the BJP in Bellary, Koppal and Raichur districts of Karnataka.

