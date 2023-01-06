Ashneer Grover Wants To 'Become A Minister', Says 'You Can Impact The Whole Country Only Through Politics'

Ashneer Grover, the controversial co-founder of fintech venture BharatPe and a previous Shark Tank India judge, revealed in a podcast with influencer Ranveer Allahbadia that he has aspirations of entering politics and becoming a minister one day.

On Thursday, Allahbadia asked Grover about his ambition and what he wants to do next to which Grover replied, "I want to become a minister one day… I have not said this very openly because I don’t have a crystallised plan. But it's there in the back of my mind."

He also added that he has achieved several things in life including building a successful business. Now he is at a stage where he doesn’t have to worry about money. "You have to do something and that should be bigger than what you have done in the past," he explained.

He explained that he isn't particularly interested in politics but wants to explore something on the lines of "nation-building." The end goal, he said, is to expand your circle of impact.

"When you are a businessman, you impact the lives of 350-500 people who are your employees, when you are a public figure, you impact the lives of your viewer. But if you want to impact the whole country, that will happen only through politics."

Allahbadia asked Grover if he was apprehensive as politics is often deemed to be a "murky" area. Grover retorted that he has had to encounter enough dubiousness in life and sometimes even ponders if life has presented all the dubiousness to him solely to ready him for politics. He is, in this case, alluding to the ongoing court dispute he is having with BharatPe.

After expelling him from the organisation, BharatPe presented a civil case at the Delhi High Court and a criminal complaint with the Economic Offenses Wing against Grover, his wife, Madhuri Jain Grover and other relatives for the supposed misappropriation of assets, among other charges.

Moreover, the fintech firm also began arbitration under the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) guidelines to prevent Ashneer Grover from vesting his 1.4 per cent offers in the organisation, as indicated by media reports. Grover holds around 8.43 per cent stake in the organisation of which 1.4 per cent is unvested.

"Eventually, you have to prepare yourself for the worst thing that can happen." Grover concluded by questioning that if Rishi Sunak can become the Prime Minister of Britain at 45 then why can't he look at entering politics at 45.