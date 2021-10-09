Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday night arrested Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish after questioning him for more than 12 hours in connection with the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

"Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni, has been arrested as he was not cooperating during the interrogation and didn't answer few questions. He will be produced before the court," Saharanpur DIG Upendra Agarwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The Uttar Pradesh Police, which had filed a first information report (FIR) for murder against Ashish on Monday, had issued a summon against the son of the Union Minister on Thursday after farmers claimed that he was driving the SUV that allegedly crushed four protesters at Lakhimpur Kheri. A day later, the police issued another summon against him after he failed to appear before the cops.

"The accused named in the FIR have been called for questioning. If they don't turn up, we'll go to court and follow up the legal process. Teams have been set up for arrest and for questioning the accused," the Uttar Pradesh Police warned.

However, Ashish's father Ajay Kumar Mishra has defended his son and claimed that he is "innocent". He has also called the allegations against his son "baseless" and claimed the three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were allegedly lynched by the agitating farmers Lakhimpur Kheri.

"We have full faith in law. My son is innocent. He got a notice on Thursday but he said he was not well. He will appear before the police tomorrow and give his statement and evidence as he is innocent," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

