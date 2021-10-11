New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra has been sent to three-day police remand with conditions, SP Yadav, Prosecution Advocate said on Monday. This comes after a remand petition for the police custody of Ashish Mishra, was being heard today in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Ajay Mishra's son Ashish was arrested on Saturday by the UP Police in connection with the October 3 violence in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed. He was produced before a court late on Saturday night, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

Although the Union Minister's son accepted that the SUV that ran over farmers belongs to him, but he said he was not in the car when the incident took place. The Minister's team said they have produced around 150 images to show that Ashish was not in the car that crushed the farmers.

Earlier, the Union Minister had claimed that his son is being falsely named in the incident as a part of a conspiracy. He even announced that he will resign from his position if his son if found guilty in the case.

Meanwhile, the opposition is attempting to pressurize the ruling party to make the arrest of the accused and expel the minister from his position.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders have observed 'maun vrat' at Gandhi statue at GPO, Lucknow, demanding the dismissal of Ajay Kumar Mishra whose son is accused of running his car over the protesting farmers and also shooting one of the farmers as claimed by Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

Even the Shiv Sena on Monday said all farmer organisations should pass a resolution on the issue. An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' also asked whether the blood of other MPs had “turned cold” even after seeing the “horrific” incident at Lakhmipur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government called a bandh call across Maharashtra to protest the killing of four farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district. During the bandh eight BEST buses were vandalised in different areas of Mumbai.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha