Asaram Convicted Of Rape: Five 'Godmen' Accused Of Sexual Assault And Other Heinous Crimes

GANDHINAGAR Sessions Court, on Monday, convicted self-styled Godman Asaram for raping a woman several times between 2001 and 2006 in his Motera Asharam, in the outskirts of Ahmedabad. Unfortunately for the nation, he is only one of several such self styled ‘Godmen’ or ‘messengers of God’ who have committed heinous crimes.

Here are some of these ‘Godmen’ either convicted or arrested:

ASARAM

On Monday, he was convicted in a case that is a decade old. In 2013, a woman who hails from Ahmedabad, had alleged that Asaram had raped her and confined her when she visited his Motera Ashram. She had accused seven other persons in the case that included Asaram’s family. His son Narayan Sai was also accused of sexually assaulting the woman and Asaram’s wife, daughter, and four other female followers were accused of assisting them.

Even before this conviction, Asaram had been serving a life sentence in a Jodhpur Central Jail for raping a teenage girl from Shahjahanpur in 2013.

RAM RAHIM

Ram Rahim, who claims that he is a messenger of God on Earth, has been convicted for raping two women who were his disciples. The women were staying at his Ashram in Sirsa, which is also where his cult Dera Sacha Sauda is headquartered. Ram Rahim is serving a 20-year jail term after he was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017.

JALEBI BABA

Jalebi Baba is a former Jalebi vendor who used to sell the sweets on a pushcart. Orginally called Baba Billu Ram, the term Jalebi got stuck to him because of his past profession. He was convicted, by Fatehabad district court-cum-Fast Track Court, earlier this month for raping at least three women, one of whom was a minor. He even used to make videos of himself raping the women.

NITHYANAND

Another self-styled Godman, Nithyanand used to run hundreds of Ashrams across the country under the banner of Nithyananda Dhyanapeetam. He has been accused by a Tamil Nadu couple of keeping their children in illegal confinement. He was arrested on the charges of kidnapping and wrongful confinement with aim of collecting donations from his followers.

ICHCHDHARI BHIMANAND

Orignally called Shiv Murti Dwivedi, he was popular among his follower as the ‘Ichchadhari Baba’. He was arrested from South Delhi on the charges of running a sex-racket. Few woman had accused him of cheating them for around Rs. 30 Lakh. He had promised them of giving jobs. Their complaint led the authorities to chase him which revealed his crimes.