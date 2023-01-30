Asaram Bapu Convicted For Rape By Gujarat Court In Decade-Old Case

SELF-STYLED Godman Asaram was convicted by the Gandhinagar Sessions Court, on Monday, for raping a woman from Surat 10 years ago when she was staying in his Ashram in Ahmedabad's Motera, ANI reported. The woman, who lives in Surat, had filed a sexual assualt case against Asaram a decade ago.

The punishment for Asaram, in this case, will be pronounced on Tuesday by the Sessions Court. The order on the quantum of punishment was reserved by Sessions Court Judge DK Soni. Asaram has already been serving a life sentence in Jodhpur's Central Jail in another case, in which he was accused of raping a teenager from Shahjahanpur in 2013.

Asaram had sexually assaulted the Surat-based woman several times between 2001 and 2006 while she was staying at the Motera Asharam, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, according to the First Information Report registered by Chandkheda Police Station.

"The court has accepted the prosecution case and convicted Asaram under sections 376 2(C) (rape), 377 (unnatural offences) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code for illegal detention, among others," RC Kodekar, special public prosecutor, was quoted by news agency PTI as saying on Monday.

Family members of Asaram along with four female acolytes were also charged in the case, however, the court has acquitted them all, according to a report by India Today. Narayan Sai (Asaram's son), Laxmi (his wife), Bharati (his daughter), and followers Dhruvben, Nirmala, Jassi and Meera were these co-accused persons.

Asaram was facing charges of wrongful confinement (sections 342), sexual harassment (section 354A), trafficking (section 370(4)), rape (section 376), criminal intimidation (506), and criminal conspiracy (section 120(B)) under Indian Penal Code.

One of the co-accused in the case died while the trial was ongoing, in October 2013. The chargesheet in the case was filed in July 2014.

Before his indictment, Asaram had been a popular cult leader with over 400 Asharams across the country and the globe. He had built up a vast network of followers in over four decades, after starting with a small hut on the banks of Sabarmati river, The Hindu reported.

(With agency inputs)