Asaram Bapu, Self-Styled 'Godman', Gets Life Imprisonment In 2013 Rape Case

SELF-STYLED godman Asaram Bapu on Tuesday was sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with a decade-old sexual assault case of a woman disciple. A day before today, Asaram was pronounced guilty by the session court. The 81-year-old is currently lodged in a Jodhpur jail, where he is serving a life sentence in another case of raping a minor girl at his ashram in Rajasthan in 2013.

Sessions court judge D K Soni pronounced the ruling after hearing the arguments on the quantum of the sentence. Asaram has been convicted under Sections 376 & 377 in this sexual assault case. Also, the court has ordered Rs 50,000 ex-gratia to the victim, said Public Prosecutor RC Kodekar following the hearing.

In the hearing today, the prosecutor demanded that Asaram be considered a habitual offender and should be given the strictest punishment.

"We have submitted before the court that Asaram should get the strictest punishment for the way he kept the victim captive, raped and sodomised her and forced her to remain confined in the ashram. We told the court that he should be given life imprisonment. The court should also impose a heavy fine on him, including compensation to the victim," the had prosecutor said.

Meanwhile, the court on Monday convicted Asaram under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 2 (C) (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 342 (wrongful detention), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 357 (assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation), in the case lodged by his former woman disciple in 2013.

The court had acquitted six other accused, including Asaram's wife Laxmiben, their daughter, and four disciples who were accused of aiding and abetting the crime, for want of evidence, the prosecution said.